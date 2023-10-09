SWS Partners Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SWS Partners grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SWS Partners owned about 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

TFI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 617,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,613. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.