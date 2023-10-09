SWS Partners Purchases 12,856 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

SWS Partners increased its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners owned 0.05% of MP Materials worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 925.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $23,876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MP Materials by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.44. 745,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,011. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.64. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 16.15 and a quick ratio of 15.26.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

