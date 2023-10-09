SWS Partners Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SWS Partners raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.1% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after purchasing an additional 821,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,307,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MPC traded up $3.04 on Monday, hitting $146.22. 1,051,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,862. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $101.64 and a one year high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

