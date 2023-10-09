SWS Partners Sells 5,604 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SWS Partners lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Shopify were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 1.7 %

SHOP stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,300,031. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.