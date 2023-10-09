SWS Partners Sells 8,004 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

SWS Partners lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,218. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

