SWS Partners Sells 844 Shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

SWS Partners decreased its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners owned 0.18% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 3,327.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 404,369 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 202.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 300,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 201,149 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 307.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 461,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 348,040 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

HDEF traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.22. 30,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

