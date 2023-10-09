SWS Partners Trims Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SWS Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,242 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises about 1.2% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 6.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Tapestry by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,096 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.4 %

TPR traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.79. 664,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.