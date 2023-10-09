SWS Partners Trims Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

SWS Partners cut its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in RH were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $76,771,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RH by 79.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Loop Capital cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.53.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.93. The stock had a trading volume of 161,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.88 and its 200 day moving average is $299.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.23. RH has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. The company had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

