Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNDX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.70.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $886.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.19. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $965,660.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,863.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $965,660.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,863.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $23,501,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,264,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,816,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,506,000 after buying an additional 548,809 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

