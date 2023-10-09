Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,798 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 16.20% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

SSPY stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.69. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $90.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (SSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Stratified LargeCap index. The fund tracks an index that holds all constituents of the S&P 500 Index, reweighted to diversify related business risk. SSPY was launched on Jan 4, 2019 and is managed by Syntax.

