Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.55. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Roth sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $29,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

