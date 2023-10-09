T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.71. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

