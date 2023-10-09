Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $105.01 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

