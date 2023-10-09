TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut TC Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.83.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 381.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

