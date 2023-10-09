TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,500,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,837,000 after purchasing an additional 510,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $123.97 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

