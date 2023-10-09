Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 112,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,045,000 after purchasing an additional 771,077 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.17. 788,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,343,401. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $85.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

