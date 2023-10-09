Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.60.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ECL traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $168.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,809. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.