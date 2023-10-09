Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,772 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Energy Recovery worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.06. 26,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.62 and a beta of 1.29. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERII. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Yeung sold 40,614 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,127,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,449. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

