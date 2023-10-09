Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,448 in the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $139.92. The stock had a trading volume of 58,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,128. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.14. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.35 million. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

