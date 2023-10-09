Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after buying an additional 5,300,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,732,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.33 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.63.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

