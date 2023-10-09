Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.44.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.1 %

TPX opened at $40.96 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at $42,154,267.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,783. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 124,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,859,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 34,304.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48,712 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

