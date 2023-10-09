Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 1.22. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $301,187.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,830.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $301,187.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,449. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

