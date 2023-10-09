Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.80 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

Tenaris Stock Performance

NYSE:TS opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Tenaris has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaris will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,973,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

