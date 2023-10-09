Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $84.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $65,580,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,041,000 after purchasing an additional 796,463 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,426,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,791,000 after purchasing an additional 768,070 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

