Terra Classic (LUNC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.25 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $326.28 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002374 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001473 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,833,017,086,968 coins and its circulating supply is 5,802,602,572,948 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

