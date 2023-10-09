Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.25.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.61 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $307,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,865,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $307,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $609,600. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

