Textron (NYSE:TXT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Textron has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $80.60.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.84%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 28.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Textron by 9.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Textron by 77.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 76,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

