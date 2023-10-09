TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

TFS Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $11.69 on Thursday. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.55.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.20 million.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.67%.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $176,722.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 17,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $248,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 11,813 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $176,722.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,075 shares of company stock valued at $498,083. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 5,545.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 59.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

