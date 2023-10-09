The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $50,459,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $84,756,000 after acquiring an additional 200,359 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,514 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.06.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BA opened at $187.38 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

