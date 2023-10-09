The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.06.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.49 and its 200 day moving average is $211.99. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.