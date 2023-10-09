The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CI. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.11.

CI stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.31. 154,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,732. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,369,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $215,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

