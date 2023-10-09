The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Lessened by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,260 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of The Cigna Group worth $59,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI opened at $288.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.33 and its 200-day moving average is $272.38. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $11,369,101. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.11.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

