The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.10.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $195.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.90. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $190.13 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

