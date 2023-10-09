The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $45.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.
Several research firms have commented on MOS. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
