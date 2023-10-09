The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $120.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

