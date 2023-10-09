The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $120.26. 578,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

