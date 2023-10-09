The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SMG traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $47.01. 70,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,708. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -108.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.