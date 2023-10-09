The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

SMPL stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.76. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $11,334,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,372,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,635,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

