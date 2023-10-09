The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $57,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $88.56 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.25 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

