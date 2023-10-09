Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIPT

Tiptree Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. Tiptree has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $584.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $404.52 million during the quarter.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 15,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiptree

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.