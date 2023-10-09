Toro (NYSE:TTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Toro from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.38. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

