TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOWN. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TowneBank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.94. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $242.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 36.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

