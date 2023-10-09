Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a sell rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.04.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $82.15 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 315.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $5,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,640,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $5,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,995 shares in the company, valued at $120,640,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,627 shares of company stock valued at $24,209,558. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 302,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 109.2% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 74,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 38,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.