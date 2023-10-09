Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 832% compared to the typical daily volume of 344 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 332.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 12.3% in the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter.

DRN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.53. 152,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,843. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 2.70.

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRN was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

