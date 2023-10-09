TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 93.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51,110 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

