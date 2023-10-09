TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $9.44.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TransAct Technologies
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Will BYD Leave Tesla In The Dust In EV Sales?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.