TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.14.

TRU stock opened at $70.24 on Thursday. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $154,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,360.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,689 shares of company stock worth $518,181. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 63,480 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $1,558,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,891,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

