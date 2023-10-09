TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $84.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.1 %

TRU opened at $70.24 on Monday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $104,790.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $104,790.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,158.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,689 shares of company stock worth $518,181 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 30.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 28.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,557,000 after acquiring an additional 217,748 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

