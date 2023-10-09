Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRMB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $531,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Trimble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $724,265,000 after acquiring an additional 80,580 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Trimble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,610,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,955,000 after acquiring an additional 201,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,670,000 after acquiring an additional 309,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.