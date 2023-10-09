TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of TriNet Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of TNET opened at $118.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.80. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $119.51.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $339,246.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,930.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $281,441.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,663.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $339,246.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $19,845,930.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,439,011 shares of company stock worth $368,111,271 in the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,130,000 after buying an additional 48,461 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,290,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

