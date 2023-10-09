TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.08 on Thursday. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 88.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. Research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TrueCar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,067,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 212.2% during the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 811,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 551,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 867.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 495,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 385,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

